Thailand’s co-pay program prompts more spending during long weekend

Villagers in Samut Prakan have gone out shopping for items this long weekend, with the government’s co-pay scheme helping to cut down expenses, allowing villagers to make more purchases.

Bang Nam Phueng Floating Market in Samut Prakan was teeming with shoppers coming to purchase food, goods, and even popular plants for this long weekend.







Vendors here said people visiting the market were leveraging their benefits from the government’s co-pay scheme that helps subsidize up to half the amount of purchases.

Participating vendors said they were expecting better sales with the additional 1,500 baht per person credit provided through the scheme to participating customers.



The general public already enrolled in this scheme can use the added credit on their purchases until 31 December. Those who have yet to register can still do so on the campaign’s website or the government’s Pao Tang mobile application. Registration for new participants is open every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with only some 70,000 slots remaining. (NNT)



























