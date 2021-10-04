Thailand’s Chao Phraya embankment burst causing floods in Ang Thong province

A flood embankment of the Chao Phraya River burst and riverside communities were flooded.

The concrete embankment collapsed for a distance of over 20 meters in Ban Bang Namwon community in Chaiyo district. The river overflowed into more than 200 houses.







Flood levels near the river were about 1.5 meters deep. Workers and people of Chaiyo municipality tried hard to use machines to dump laterite and place concrete barricades to slow down the powerful overflow.



Flooding in Ang Thong remained severe because the Chao Phraya dam quickly discharged water. The river rose to a critical level at the Ang Thong provincial hall.

Prapit Chanma, director-general of the Royal Irrigation Department, said inflows to Nakhon Sawan province were declining but considerable water from the Sakae Krang River in Uthai Thani province was flowing into the Chao Phraya River above the Chao Phraya dam.







Consequently, the level of the Chao Phraya River remained high in provinces standing downstream. The department was applying all possible measures to quickly discharge water into the sea, he said. (TNA)

































