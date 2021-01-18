Thailand won’t be vaccine guinea pig, says PM Prayut

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that he would not let Thai people be a guinea pig for any COVID-19 vaccine that had not been completely tested for safety.







The prime minister posted his message on his Facebook page, writing that he was aware of reports on the adverse impacts of some COVID-19 vaccines in some countries and the government was waiting for investigations into the real causes.

The government would see if such impacts really resulted from a vaccine or from other factors such as chronic diseases, ages and health conditions. The government would also consider if such impacts were at an acceptable degree, he said.







Some countries needed early vaccination and might not have waited for a complete testing process on the vaccines they chose, Gen Prayut said.

“For Thai people, I will not bear such risks. I will not allow the early use of any vaccine that has not been completely tested and will not let the country be a guinea pig. As precautions, I have a key policy, that is to make sure that a vaccine is safe before using it with Thai people,” the prime minister said.

He said that he had the National Vaccine Committee closely supervise the COVID-19 vaccination project of the government and provide useful advice on the matter. (TNA)













