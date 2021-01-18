Ko Kra and Ko Losin Islands in south Thailand declared protected areas

The Thai government has approved a ministerial regulation to declare Ko Kra islands in Pak Phanang district of Nakhon Si Thammarat and Ko Losin Island in Panare district of Pattani marine and coastal protected areas.







Consequently, authorities ban the disposal of garbage, waste, wastewater, suspended solids related to sea mining, exploration, excavation, land reclamation and anchor dropping at the islands. Boat trips to the islands are restricted.

The new regulation is aimed at protecting coastal and marine resources for the growth of coral and rare sea animals. (TNA)
















