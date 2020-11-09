Thailand wins ‘Most Proactive Tourist Board Initiative’ in UK-based luxury travel awards

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to announce that it has won the ‘Most Proactive Tourist Board Initiative’ in the Elegant Resorts Awards 2020.

Run by UK-based tailor made luxury holiday specialist Elegant Resorts and now in its 25th year, the awards are voted on by Elegant Resorts staff and agents. They chose to present TAT with its latest international accolade in recognition of its “continued support despite the [COVID-19] pandemic and the unique campaign work carried out this year.”







Ms. Chiravadee Khunsub, Director of the TAT London Office, said “In what has been such a challenging year, being proactive is the best we can do. I would also like to commend Elegant Resorts for being so proactive in all their marketing efforts throughout this year.

“Since the first lockdown in March, the TAT London Office team has rallied together, adapting quickly and delivering a revised approach to both our B2B and B2C strategies. We pivoted quickly, creating new ways to engage and inspire. We have also turned to research and data-driven insights; the series of surveys we ran to analyze consumer behavior and sentiment to travel provided useful insights into travel trends helping us plan and deliver campaigns accordingly.”

During the COVID-19 global lockdown, the TAT London Office has maintained its proactive approach with consumer and trade engagement to keep the amazing destination of Thailand at the forefront of people’s minds.

For the trade, it has run 14 events and connected with over 700 agents. October saw the holding of the Distinctly Thai Luxury & Romance Virtual Mart with 531 buyers and sellers partaking over two days and proving so successful; another virtual mart is planned for early 2021. This month, on 17 November, the Friends of Thailand Roadshow will kick off providing four weeks of agent training.

For consumers, there have been content-led campaigns that included Stay at Home Thai Style with a focus on Thai cultural elements like cooking, wellness and Muay Thai boxing, and the Masterchef Turns Master Tour Guide, which is a new video series hosted by Masterchef finalist Dr. Nawamin ‘Boss’ who takes the viewer on a journey around his favourite places to stay, eat and visit in Bangkok, Phuket, Samui, Chiang Mai and Phangan Island.

Last but not least, the TAT London Office has joined hands with Rosa’s Thai Café to launch the ‘Phat Thai’ Party to celebrate Thailand’s national dish with new DIY Party Kits available for order from Monday, 11 November.











