Thailand wins 6 PATA awards for sustainable tourism excellence

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s sustainable tourism communities have earned regional recognition, winning six awards from the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) in 2025. Deputy Government Spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan announced the achievement on July 21, crediting the success to the work of the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA) and its network partners operating across designated tourism zones.







For the first time, Thailand received the PATA Grand Award, presented to the Ban Na Ton Chan Homestay Community Enterprise. The project was recognized for preserving cultural heritage through a community-based homestay model that integrates tourism with long-term local sustainability.

In addition to the Grand Award, five Thai projects earned PATA Gold Awards. These included a carbon-neutral tourism model for its efforts in climate action, as well as the “Community-based Tourism for All” program, which was honored for promoting inclusion across various community groups. Songkhla’s creative district transformation project received the Destination Resilience award for revitalizing its old town through arts, culture, and local involvement.



Two awards also recognized efforts to strengthen community roles in tourism. A project in Chiang Rai highlighted women’s leadership in tourism development, while a youth savings group in Loei province was awarded for building financial literacy and encouraging youth participation in local economic activity.

According to Sasikarn, the awards represent Thailand’s consistent approach to community-based development, built on shared planning, responsibility, and long-term engagement. The recognized projects serve as models for expanding high-quality, sustainable tourism while supporting broader social and economic benefits nationwide. (NNT)



































