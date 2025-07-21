Mangosteen prices soar past 100 baht per kilo after government intervention pays off

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Commerce Minister Suchart Chomklin has reported a sharp rise in mangosteen prices in southern Thailand, with rates surpassing 100 baht per kilogram just 16 days after the government launched a market stabilization effort. The response began on July 4, following a visit to Nakhon Si Thammarat by Suchart himself and Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat. Local farmers, facing early-season price pressure, have responded positively to the rapid improvement in prices.







The Ministry of Commerce moved quickly to support the market by coordinating large-volume purchases through major wholesale and retail chains and inviting corporate buyers to source directly from growers. The Thailand Fruit Festival 2025 was also launched to stimulate consumer demand. These combined efforts helped ease market congestion and lifted prices across multiple grades of mangosteen.

As of July 20, mixed-grade fruit outside auction groups was selling for 30-40 baht per kilogram, while manganese-rich mangosteens reached 70-100 baht/kg. Within auction systems, mixed-grade prices rose to 41-48 baht/kg, and premium fruit climbed to 113-120 baht/kg. The rebound has been a welcome outcome for growers, particularly as 80% of the season’s projected 109,697-ton harvest has already entered the market.



To keep prices steady through the end of the season, the Ministry has called on publicly listed companies and financial institutions, including Krungthai Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, and the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, to continue buying mangosteens as part of their CSR programs. Retail giants such as Big C, Makro, Lotus’s, and Tops Central have helped sustain demand through direct purchases and store promotions.

Additional steps will involve strengthening export links, widening retail distribution, and running nationwide promotional campaigns. Retailers such as The Mall, 7-Eleven, GO Wholesale, and Super Cheap, together with various agricultural groups, continue to play an essential part in moving fruit through local markets. (NNT)



































