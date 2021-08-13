Thailand will receive total of 32.5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine by Q4 of this year

The Public Health Ministry has announced that Thailand will receive 32.5 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine within the fourth quarter of this year.

Minister AnutinCharnvirakul said the Public Health Ministry had placed an order for 20 million doses with Pfizer as part of its vaccine procurement plan. In addition, Pfizer has also offered to send another 10 million doses to the country within this year. This, combined with the 2.5 million doses donated by the US will bring the total of Pfizer vaccines up to 32.5 million doses.







He also confirmed that the ministry had distributed Pfizer doses to frontline medics without any double standards and vowed to complete the vaccination process as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry reported on 13 August morning that there were record highs of 23,418 more COVID-19 cases and 184 deaths over the past 24 hours. Since the third wave of COVID-19 began around 1 April, there have been 834,326 COVID-19 patients, 616,458 of whom have recovered. (NNT)























