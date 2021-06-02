Thailand will receive 6 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine this month

The Ministry of Public Health reports that Thailand will receive 6 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine this month.

Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Tuesday that they will be delivered in batches throughout the month, adding the first lot is expected to be ready for distribution on June 7th. Once received, the AstraZeneca vaccines will go through quality inspection before they are distributed.







He said that, while the number of doses in each batch is negotiated between the department and vaccine manufacturers prior to delivery, AstraZeneca must deliver 6 million doses this month, under the terms of the contract.





Mr. Anutin said, in the meantime, the government is placing orders for the Pfizer vaccine, with which it plans to inoculate individuals between the ages of 12 and 18, adding that talks are also in progress with Johnson and Johnson to secure around 5 million does, which could be delivered in the fourth quarter of this year. (NNT)



















