Thailand will purchase COVID-19 vaccines from Spain and Hungary

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved a Foreign Affairs Ministry proposal to purchase AstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from Spain and Hungary.







CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin said, under the plan, Thailand would purchase 165,000 AstraZeneca doses at 2.9 euros each and 2.78 million Pfizer doses at 15.5 euros each from Spain, and would purchase 400,000 AstraZeneca doses from Hungary at 1.78 euros per dose.



He said the CCSA is aiming to vaccinate at least 50% of the population, including expatriates, and at least 70% of the population in at least one district in every province by next month.







Dr. Taweesilp said the CCSA plans to acquire a total 178.2 million doses from various COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers. A total of 16.3 million doses of the Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines have already been delivered this month and 10 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine are expected to arrive this week.



























