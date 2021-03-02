Thailand will focus on high value-added economy

BANGKOK – The next national economic and social development plan from 2022 to 2026 is aimed to provide Thailand a high value-added economy.

National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) Secretary-General Danucha Pichayanan said the NESDC board has approved a development framework for the 13th national economic and social development plan, focusing on high value-added economic development.













He said the development plan will focus mainly on four areas over the next five years, including restructuring the industrial sector towards higher technology, building opportunity for Thais to have more security in their life, both in terms of income and well-being, in order to narrow income disparity.

Mr Danucha said the government also needs to ramp up its support for community-based businesses and SMEs, smart city development and a better environment. Another area is high-quality workforce development, improvement of government management to facilitate investors, and public services. (NNT)











