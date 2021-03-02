Thailand receives COVID vaccine registration from Johnson & Johnson and Moderna

BANGKOK – Two more producers of COVID-19 vaccine are applying for vaccine registration with the Food and Drug Administration.

FDA secretary-general Dr Paisarn Dunkum said Johnson & Johnson already filed its application and experts were considering it. The result would be known in either late this month or early next month.





Meanwhile, Moderna informed FDA that it would file its application in mid-March, he said.

Earlier FDA registered the COVID-19 vaccine of Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

The secretary-general said the registration was for the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine. It was based on vaccine’s safety, quality and efficacy in disease prevention.

FDA was open to COVID-19 registration applications. However, vaccine use was subject to the decisions of a government sub-committee on COVID-19 vaccination, Dr Paisarn said. (TNA)











