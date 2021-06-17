Thailand will distribute 1.6 million doses of AstraZeneca to provinces this week

Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the ministry received 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca on Wednesday and the next 1 million doses will arrive on Friday. Once the vaccines arrive, the ministry will distribute them to every province, based on population density and other risk factors.







He also visited the vaccination center at Bangkok’s Bang Sue Grand Station, where the ministry arranged for people, who had registered via the Mor Prom app but had been turned away by hospitals because vaccine supplies had run out, to receive their jabs.







Mr. Anutin explained that the delay was caused by miscommunication with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), but the ministry has cleared up the confusion and now everything should run smoothly. Pre-registration is still required to get inoculated at Bang Sue Grand Station. No walk-in candidates will be accepted. (NNT)



















