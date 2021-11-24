2022 will be a year of intense booster dose administering, with health authorities aiming to prevent a drop in COVID-19 immunity levels. Meanwhile, a plethora of incentives is now being used in various localities to persuade people to come forth and get their Covid jabs.







Department of Disease Control (DDC) Director-General Opas Karnkawinpong asserted that Thailand will achieve herd immunity through vaccination next month. He expects booster dose administering to commence after New Year’s, with an aim of keeping immunity levels from dropping significantly. He said individuals should promptly get their booster shots when the proper time arrives.



Dr. Opas said inquiries have been made with the chief public health officers in the 10 provinces with the lowest rates of vaccination, such as Nakhon Phanom and Nong Khai. It was found that the low rates were partly due to many people who were registered residents of the provinces not actually living there and instead were working in Bangkok and could not be contacted. On this point, Dr. Opas noted that those who lived in Bangkok may make use of the walk-in service at the Central Vaccination Center in Bang Sue regardless of which province their home registrations fall under.







The director-general added that volunteers in provinces with low vaccination rates have been assigned to increasingly approach people at their doorsteps to encourage them to come forward and receive the vaccine. Some provinces are providing unique incentives, such as handing out rice, cattle, lotteries, and prize draws, to persuade people to get their Covid shots. (NNT)



























