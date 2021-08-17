Thailand welcomes Russian tourists vaccinated with Sputnik V to all sandbox areas

Thailand’s Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) has approved the “7+7″ tourism scheme, which will allows tourists, who have already spent 7 days under the Phuket “sandbox” program, to travel to Surat Thani, Krabi and Phang Nga provinces.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Yuthasak Supasorn said, from August 16th, tourists can join the program, which will help cut the mandatory stay in Phuket from 14 days to just 7, before traveling on to other designated destinations. The areas include Koh Samui, Koh Phan Ngan and Koh Tao in Surat Thani, Khao Lak, Kho Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi in Phang Nga and Koh Phi Phi, Railay Beach and Koh Ngai in Krabi.







However, participants have to apply for a Certificate of Entry (COE) for each route before departing for Thailand. The Foreign Ministry will open the system for registration within this week. The CCSA also approved every ‘sandbox’ area to receive tourists who have been vaccinated with Sputnik V, which could help clear an obstacle for Russian tourists.

Mr. Yuthasak said the TAT is hoping that a shorter quarantine nationwide, during the fourth quarter, can boost travel demand once the pandemic is controlled. To attract more travelers, the reopening rules should feature relaxed travel regulations and recognition of all vaccine brands on the approval list for inoculated tourists. (NNT)























