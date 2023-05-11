Thailand welcomes 8.6 million tourist arrivals in January-April 2023

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ tourism statistics from 1 January to 30 April 2023, Thailand recorded 8,596,452 international tourist arrivals, with spending over 353,331 million baht. April was the peak month, with 2,130,715 international tourists.







Out of the over two million visitors in April, the top ten foreign nations whose people have traveled to Thailand are as follows:

1) Malaysia, 367,530 people;

2) China, 328,375;

3) India, 131,230;

4) Russia, 115,743;

5) South Korea, 95,229;

6) Vietnam, 84,221;

7) USA, 70,977;

8) UK, 70,089;

9) Lao PDR, 68,204;

10) Hong Kong, 67,771 people.







Throughout the year, Thailand is promoting its “Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters” campaign, with emphasis on the promotion and development of high-value and sustainable tourism, to offer meaningful travel experiences in Thailand. (PRD)





















