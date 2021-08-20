Thailand ventures to obtain 100 million COVID-19 vaccines by year-end

The Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have discussed approaching more countries to acquire COVID-19 vaccines, looking to meet a target of 100 million doses this year.

Minister of Public Health Anutin Chanvirakul and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Poramudwinai are engaged in a high-level exchange of information on COVID-19 vaccines, agreeing that they would help one another find sources of the vaccine to meet both current and future demand. The Foreign Ministry is to initiate further negotiations with international governments to secure donations, seeking AstraZeneca shots from Japan, Sinovac vaccine from China and Pfizer from the USA. Most recently, it achieved an AstraZeneca exchange with Bhutan.







On authorizing the vaccination of foreigners entering the Phuket Sandbox, the Foreign Minister explained that Sinovac, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are all approved, with only Sputnik V still pending registration. The National Communicable Diseases Commission is set to hold a meeting soon to approve the use of Sputnik V.



The two ministries also discussed the vaccination of foreigners residing in Thailand in accordance with the Prime Minister’s order, acknowledging that a list of such individuals and foreign laborers has been compiled in preparation for a roll out.

They then agreed on beginning preparations to distribute a Thai-made vaccine, as research and development is continuing on approving a Thai mRNA inoculation. If successful, Thailand would be the first ASEAN nation to have created its own vaccine. The Health Ministry has prioritized the matter. (NNT)























