Thailand vaccination registration system confusing to foreigners

The Mor Phrom public vaccination application will temporarily suspend the vaccination queueing service, from 4pm on May 31st, to comply with the plan for allocation of the COVID-19 vaccines.

People in Bangkok, who wish to receive the vaccine, can use the Bangkok specific system. People in the other 76 provinces can use health volunteers, general or government hospitals close to home, online application systems, websites or other platforms in their province, or the Mor Phrom Line account or application when it reopens.







People over 60 and those with any of seven underlying diseases can go for vaccination as originally scheduled.

The Mor Phrom system is still in normal use for all groups of people for post-vaccination information, to make appointments for the second dose and for providing evidence for obtaining a vaccination certificate. (NNT)







