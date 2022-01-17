Thailand utilizes traditional medicine to treat COVID-19 patients

The Ministry of Public Health is integrating the practice of traditional Thai medicine to help treat COVID-19 patients, with herbs such as green chiretta now promoted as an effective symptom reliever.

The Ministry of Public Health recently launched a campaign to introduce traditional Thai medicine into COVID-19 treatments, allocating some 246 million baht to the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM) to supply symptom-relieving herbal products.







DTAM Director-General YongyotThammavudhi said green chiretta can be used as an effective symptom reliever for Omicron patients. With the help of traditional medicine clinics across the country and the rapid response teams serving the Greater Bangkok area, the department now aims to provide patients with green chiretta, Triphala and herbal inhaler products. (NNT)



























