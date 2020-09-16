Thailand-US post pandemic mutual trade and investment opportunity in focus

H.E. Mr. Michael George DeSombre, Ambassador of the United States of America to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on Minister Attached to Prime Minister’s Office Anucha Nakasai. Gist of the meeting is as follows:







Minister Attached to Prime Minister’s Office welcomed the US Ambassador who has been playing a key role in promoting relations and cooperation between Thailand and the US in all dimensions. The Thai Government stands ready to provide support to the Ambassador in a bid to further strengthen the long-standing friendship between the two countries for mutual interests.

The US Ambassador expressed appreciation toward the Minister for the courtesy call, and affirmed that the US has always placed importance on forging close relations and cooperation with Thailand. He has two objectives in his tenure to Thailand, that is, to elevate strategic partnership, and, as one of Thailand’s top investors and trade partners, to promote mutual trade and investment opportunity and cooperation.









Both parties also came to terms on post-COVID-19 economic rehabilitation which has badly affected global investment activities. The US is pleased with Thailand being an investment base of many American firms, and that the country’s investment in the US has continued to increase, creating over 70,000 jobs to the Americans in the process. The Minister also commended the Ambassador’s active role in an effort to rehabilitate Thai economy through constant contacts and meetings with the US private sector.

Toward the end of the meeting the Minister thanked the US for its continued support and cooperation. The Thai Government stands ready to support and accommodate the investment of US private sector, and to expand economic cooperation in a tangible manner.











