The Ministry of Public Health has urged people who have returned from abroad to do self-monitoring and have 14-day quarantine in their residences, including people in the Sandbox plan, state quarantine, and Test & Go. If there are any symptoms, please go for a COVID-19 test immediately. Symptoms are as follows:

Coughing; Sneezing; Having a fever; Losing sense of smell; Losing sense of taste; Difficulty breathing.

(PRD)