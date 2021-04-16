Thailand urges people in high-risk areas to work from home for 2 weeks

The Ministry of Public Health is urging people in high-risk areas to work from home for 2 weeks to curtail the COVID-19 cases that are expected to skyrocket after the Songkran Festival.







Department of Disease Control (DDC) Director-General Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said even though work from home measure is in place, 483 cases per day are expected in the next month.



He said the number is still high so the DDC is going to implement additional measures to deal with the current condition, adding that the fast-spreading UK variant has been detected in new infections, with the majority of cases found among teenagers and working adults.











