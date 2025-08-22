Thailand urges Norway to review mine-clearing aid to Cambodia amid border concerns

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand has called on Norway to review its assistance for landmine clearance programs in Cambodia, citing concerns over newly planted mines along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The appeal was made by Her Excellency Nitivadee Manitkul, Ambassador of Thailand to Norway, in a speech delivered in Oslo on August 20, 2025. She briefed participants on the border situation, reaffirming Thailand’s adherence to the ceasefire while condemning Cambodia’s alleged indiscriminate attacks on civilians.







Ambassador Nitivadee stressed that the deployment of anti-personnel landmines by Cambodian forces has injured Thai soldiers on patrol within Thai territory, describing the actions as violations of international humanitarian law and the Ottawa Convention. She urged Norway, as a donor country, to encourage Cambodia to cooperate with Thailand in demining efforts along their shared border.



Her remarks were delivered at an annual gathering of ASEAN and Norwegian ambassadors, officials, and business leaders. She also highlighted ASEAN’s achievements and emphasized the importance of partnerships, citing the Thailand-EFTA Free Trade Agreement and growing Thai investments in Norway as examples of deepening economic ties. (NNT)



































