Thailand urges deeper ASEAN–Australia security ties at Post Ministerial Conference

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa attended the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference with Australia. The meeting took place in Kuala Lumpur as part of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.







The conference reviewed the progress of cooperation between ASEAN and Australia. This follows last year’s Special Summit commemorating 50 years of dialogue relations between the two parties. Discussions also focused on the new five-year Plan of Action to implement their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Thailand called for strengthened security cooperation with Australia in all dimensions. Minister Maris highlighted several key areas for collaboration. These include cybersecurity, energy and food security, public health, education, and support for the rules-based multilateral trading system.



































