Thailand signs consumer protection MOU with UNCTAD to boost safety and dispute resolution standards

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a United Nations agency to enhance consumer rights and safety.

The signing took place in Geneva, Switzerland, on July 9th. Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Jiraporn Sindhuprai witnessed the ceremony alongside Usana Berananda, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Thailand to the United Nations Office.







The MOU was signed by the Secretary-General of the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB), Ronnarong Phoolpipat, and the Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Rebeca Grynspan.

The meeting occurred during the 9th United Nations session on trade competition and consumer protection. Under the new agreement, UNCTAD will provide technical cooperation and technology to support the OCPB. This will focus on developing the skills of consumer protection officials, particularly in dispute resolution and product safety measures. UNCTAD will also provide experts to transfer knowledge to OCPB personnel based on an agreed annual action plan.



Minister Jiraporn’s visit and the MOU signing represent an important opportunity for Thailand to exchange knowledge and elevate its consumer protection standards by collaborating with a leading global body. UNCTAD, established in 1964 with Thailand as a founding member, promotes international economic cooperation and development. (NNT)



































