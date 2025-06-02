Thailand urges cross-regional cooperation to tackle borderless security threats at Shangri-La dialogue

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Phumtham Wechayachai delivered a national statement on June 1 at the 22nd IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, addressing evolving regional and cross-regional security dynamics. Speaking during the session titled “Cross-Regional Security Interlinkages,” the Deputy Premier presented Thailand’s perspective in a speech called “From History to the Future: Thailand’s View on Cross-Regional Security.”







Phumtham argued that modern security challenges are no longer confined by national borders, and that effective responses require cooperation over competition. He supported the development of inclusive partnerships that benefit all sides. Referencing the diplomacy of King Rama V, he described Thailand’s approach as historically grounded in balanced, outward-facing engagement.

In addressing current risks, including cyber threats, terrorism, attacks on undersea infrastructure, and natural disasters, Phumtham called for stronger collaboration through existing regional mechanisms such as the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting. He also proposed enhanced protection for critical infrastructure and expanded military medical coordination in disaster response, offering Thailand’s support through the ASEAN Center for Military Medicine.



Thailand’s broader security role was also outlined, with Phumtham citing the country’s contributions to United Nations peacekeeping missions, the hosting of major joint military exercises, including Cobra Gold, and upcoming participation in Talisman Sabre 2025. He also referenced Thailand’s position as the current chair of BIMSTEC, which connects South and Southeast Asia in areas of shared interest.

Concluding his statement, Phumtham proposed a security model based on mutual trust, shared economic growth, and joint responses to cross-border threats, reaffirming Thailand’s adherence to a stable regional order. (NNT)

































