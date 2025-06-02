First anthrax case confirmed in Sa Kaeo after man eats raw meat

SA KAEO, Thailand – Health officials have confirmed the first case of anthrax in Sa Kaeo province after a 53-year-old man developed symptoms following the consumption of raw meat. The patient, a woodcutter from Tha Yaek subdistrict, is currently receiving treatment at Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital in Chonburi province.

Laboratory tests have identified Bacillus anthracis as the cause of infection. The man presented with blisters and skin lesions on his head, neck, arms, and legs. His medical history revealed frequent consumption of traditional raw meat dishes, with the most recent meal believed to have been eaten about a week before the onset of symptoms.







Health authorities suspect the infection was transmitted through the ingestion of undercooked, contaminated meat. A disease control team is scheduled to carry out a field investigation today (June 2) in coordination with other relevant agencies. The team will assess possible exposure risks, monitor close contacts, and enforce prevention strategies.







Residents in Sa Kaeo’s capital district and surrounding areas have been urged to follow public health guidelines strictly. Recommendations include avoiding contact with sick or dead animals, ensuring all meat is thoroughly cooked before consumption, and reporting any unusual animal deaths to local livestock officials.

Officials are encouraging anyone experiencing unusual symptoms to seek medical attention promptly. Early diagnosis and treatment are considered vital to containing anthrax and limiting its spread within the community. (NNT)

































