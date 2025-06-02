Thailand uncovers toxic red dust laundering ring tied to Chinese-run companies

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thai authorities have uncovered a large-scale industrial waste laundering operation involving hazardous red dust from the steel production industry. The investigation, led by Thitipas Chotidetchaichanan and the Ministry of Industry’s “Sudsoi” inspection team, followed orders from Industry Minister Akanat Promphan. Legal proceedings are now underway against key individuals, including a Chinese ringleader, who owns several companies accused of illegally processing and exporting hazardous materials.







The inquiry began after irregularities were detected at NFMR Co., Ltd., a waste disposal contractor for steel plants using induction furnace technology. Investigators found that red dust, a toxic by-product, was not properly disposed of but redirected through a network of affiliated companies. NFMR had submitted false transport records and lacked the technical capacity to manage the waste safely. The facility has since been shut down. Further checks revealed that nearly all induction furnace steel plants in Thailand had sent red dust to NFMR.

Authorities traced the material to Xiao Xiang Non-Ferrous Metal Co., Ltd. in Prachinburi province, where it was processed into zinc ingots. Some of these were sold directly, while others were sent to Xiao Xiang Chemical Industry (Thailand) Co., Ltd. in Rayong to be converted into zinc powder. All three companies are owned by Mr. Pan, forming what officials describe as a coordinated laundering scheme.



At Xiao Xiang Chemical, inspectors found unlicensed machinery and unauthorized imports of hazardous waste. The company is now facing legal action for expanding factory operations without approval and importing waste without a permit.

Officials say the operation represents a systematic attempt to conceal the illegal handling of toxic waste through a network of front companies. The investigation is expected to target other entities in the red dust trade, with the goal of shutting down unsafe practices across Thailand’s industrial sector. (NNT)

































