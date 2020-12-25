Thailand updates current COVID-19 preventive measures in resurgence of local transmission

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) provided the latest update regarding the recent guidelines from the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in light of the current resurgence of local transmission that originated at a seafood market in Samut Sakhon province.







The CCSA had a meeting on Thursday 24 December and decided a lockdown was not necessary. Instead, it decided to issue a set of guidelines to contain community transmission.

Among the guidelines is the classification of individual provinces depending on the level of the COVID-19 risk. This is based on the strength of measures taken in each respective province with the decision made by each provincial administration.

Of 30 provinces where COVID-19 cases have been detected so far, Samut Sakhon is the only one categorised as a “highly controlled area” and under lockdown. This is the province where a high number of local cases have been detected in more than one area.

Provinces marked as “controlled areas” either have a border with a highly controlled area province

or have more than 10 new cases. These include Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, and Samut Songkhram.

Provinces identified as “areas under high surveillance” are those with less than 10 cases yet have measures in place to control the community spread. This so far includes 25 provinces: Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Chachoengsao, Chai Nat, Chaiyaphum, Kamphaeng Phet, Khon Kaen, Krabi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phetchabun, Phetchaburi, Phichit, Phuket, Prachinburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Prakan, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Surat Thani, and Udon Thani, and Uttaradit.





Provinces marked as “areas under surveillance” have no new infections and no indication of community transmissions due to diligent contact tracing.

The CCSA has issued guidelines to cancel all activities, except for online ones, in the highly controlled areas (Samut Sakhon only).

For the controlled areas, no public activities except ones that limit the number of participants, or are all known contacts or considered as online activities.









The areas under high surveillance and areas under surveillance can organise activities but must really downsize and have measures in place to control social distancing and the density of participants.

TAT would like to take this opportunity to remind all to wear masks, maintain social distancing, wash hands frequently, and only attend small personal gatherings with known associates.















