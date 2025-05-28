Thailand unveils ‘Big Data and AI Strategy’ at BDI Day 2025 to drive public sector transformation

BANGKOK, Thailand – Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Chandraruangthong presided over the opening ceremony of BDI Day 2025 in Bangkok on May 27, presenting a new strategy to accelerate Thailand’s economic and social development through Big Data and artificial intelligence. The event also celebrated the second anniversary of the Big Data Institute (BDI) and introduced key platforms and programs aimed at modernizing public services.







The event, involving senior officials, academic leaders, and stakeholders, featured a keynote speech by Minister Prasert and a special lecture from Professor Wisit Wisitsora-at, the ministry’s permanent secretary, who addressed the role of digital innovation in public sector reform.

At the center of the updated digital roadmap were D2, a platform for integrating and analyzing large-scale government data to support policy and service delivery; ThaiLLM, an open-source infrastructure for Thai-language large language models; and a nationwide effort to develop AI expertise and data science across sectors.

The strategy aims to make public administration more data-informed, transparent, and results-oriented, placing technology at the service of better governance, more efficient decision-making, and meaningful improvements in how services are delivered to citizens.

BDI Day 2025 highlighted Thailand’s push to enhance its digital infrastructure and human capital in alignment with broader development objectives. Officials hope that these tools will help build a more responsive and competitive economy, one that is prepared to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving global landscape. (NNT)

































