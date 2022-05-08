Thailand underlines importance of rehabilitating drug users

The government has emphasized the importance of rehabilitating and helping drug users during the recent committee meeting to handle drug issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon presided over the first meeting of the committee formed to deal with drug issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was broadcast to provincial offices nationwide via teleconference. He also commended related departments and private sectors for their efforts to rehabilitate drug users and help them reintegrate into society.



The deputy prime minister stressed that drug addicts are patients who deserve the best treatment, in line with the government’s mission of not leaving anyone behind.

During the meeting, Gen Prawit instructed authorities to continuously publicize drug-related laws and rehabilitation guidelines to all relevant state departments and private agencies. The Ministry of Interior, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, provincial offices and related agencies are to collaborate with leaders of local communities in addressing drug issues in their communities.







The deputy premier also requested that all sides revise their plans, regulations, and strategies to aid in the rehabilitation and treatment of drug users in accordance with state regulations. He urged officials and the general public to shift their perceptions of addicts from bad people to patients in need of immediate treatment. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of the committee’s efforts to address drug issues, while expecting to see developments and progress at the next committee meeting.(NNT)



































