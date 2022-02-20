‘Thailand Tourism Festival’ opens in Bangkok’s Lumphini Park to great fanfare; entrance is free

The 40th Thailand Tourism Festival (TTF), organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), officially opened and will run until Tuesday, 22 February, at Bangkok’s iconic Lumphini Park, which has been transformed into a mini-Thailand filled with outstanding landmarks, cultural heritage, and the best products from across the country, as well as the latest innovations in response to new normal travel style approach.



Presiding over the opening ceremony, Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health, H.E. Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, said, “This year Thailand Tourism Festival marks another significant step towards the Thai tourism recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. The event plays pivotal roles in promoting the conservation of Thailand’s cultural and natural heritages, while introducing new normal tourism. I’d like to invite Thais, expatriates, and visiting tourists alike to join this event, to be inspired to once again to travel around Thailand in a safe and healthy way.”







H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said, “The Thailand Tourism Festival 2022 forms part of the unprecedented efforts by all involved in the public and private sectors to revive the Thai economy through tourism, and return happiness to the Thai people around the country.”

The five-day TTF 2022 features five uniquely-designed Thailand tourism villages representing the Central Region, East, North, Northeast, and South of Thailand, and a dedicated Bangkok Street Food zone. Visitors will also be offered tips for travelling more responsibly at the ‘Travel in Style with the New Normal’ zone. Meanwhile, cultural shows and music performances will take place throughout the five days at the ‘Centre Stage’ zone.

Moreover, at the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters’ zone, TAT will offer insight into this year’s tourism marketing campaign, while introducing the latest in travel innovations and technology, including travel experiences in the Metaverse virtual world.

The TTF 2022 is taking place in Lumphini Park, from 18 to 22 February; from 11:00 to 21:00 Hrs. Entrance is free. Visitors are encouraged to arrive via the BTS Sala Daeng Station or the Silom MRT underground station.

Organized in accordance with health and safety measures stipulated by the Ministry of Public Health to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all participants are asked to kindly abide by these measures at all times.





































