Thailand tops international flight searches for Lunar New Year holiday

Thailand has always been a popular destination for global holiday makers. And during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, Thailand retains its top spot among foreign tourists in terms of flight searches.







Sojern, an online travel marketing platform, shares the latest travel trends for Lunar New Year celebrations. Thailand comes out as the top destination country, based on international flight searches for global travelers, accounting for 26.75%. It was followed by Japan, accounting for 19.41%, Singapore (17.58%), the Philippines (9.8%), Malaysia (8.47%), Taiwan (5.62%), South Korea (5.33%), China (4.36%), and Hong Kong (2.66%).







Looking at flight bookings, the top origin countries and regions whose people are travelling to or within the Asia-Pacific region for Lunar New Year are Singapore, the U.S.A., Thailand, Taiwan, and Japan. (PRD)

































