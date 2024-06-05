Thailand to toughen penalties for drunk driving

The government has initiated efforts to enhance penalties for drunk drivers who cause injuries and road accidents. The Don’t Drive Drunk Foundation (DDD) recently submitted a petition to the House committee studying the Alcohol Control Act amendment, advocating for more severe punishment for those charged with offenses related to driving under the influence.

The petition proposes that establishments selling alcohol to minors involved in a drunk-driving accident resulting in a fatality face both civil and criminal charges, as well as have their license revoked. Additionally, the operators of such establishments would be required to compensate victims of drunk driving.







The foundation has urged the committee to collaborate with business operators to establish a fund to provide relief to those affected by excessive alcohol consumption, particularly drunk drivers. The committee now plans to submit the group’s petition to the House by the next session, which is scheduled to open in July.

The committee has also consulted Pol Gen Achirawit Suwanpesat, a former deputy police chief, on how to improve the law’s reliability and prevent bribery by state officers. The 42-member committee has committed to developing the best and fairest solutions that provide noticeable improvements for the public.









The amended law is expected to benefit society as a whole, as it is supported by more than one political group or party. The committee will discuss the amendments to the law and the necessary support from the private sector with Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin. (NNT)



































