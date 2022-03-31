Thailand to submit three sites for ‘ASEAN Heritage Park’ listing

The government will submit a proposal for two parks and one wildlife sanctuary in Thailand to be listed as ASEAN Heritage Parks (AHPs).

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul recently disclosed that the Cabinet has approved a proposal to submit Phu Kradueng National Park, Namnao National Park and Phu Khiew Wildlife Sanctuary to the AHP list. Following the approval, the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning will forward for consideration the necessary documentation to the ASEAN Center for Biodiversity (ACB), which serves as the AHP Programme's Secretariat.



Phu Kradueng National Park, located in Loei province, is known for its sandstone cliffs, savannas and forests that are home to a variety of rare plants and animals such as serows and the elongated tortoise. Phu Khiew Wildlife Sanctuary and Namnao National Park – both located in Phetchabun province – possess geographical diversity and are home to rare plants and animals, including marbled cats and clouded leopards.







Thailand currently has seven ASEAN Heritage Parks comprising Khao Yai National Park, Tarutao National Park, Mu Koh Surin-Mu Koh Similan – Ao Phangnga National Parks, Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex, Hat Chao Mai National Park – Mu Koh Libong Non-hunting Area, Khao Sok National Park and Mu Koh Ang Thong National Park. (NNT)


































