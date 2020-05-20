Thailand to solve turbid and smelly water conditions in northeast

At the Command Building I, Government House, Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon chaired the 2/2020 meeting of the sub-committee for steering of water resource management, gist of which is as follows:







The meeting acknowledged the summary report on water resource management for 2019/2020 dry season which prescribes estimation of water budget volume, forecast and identification of areas at risk of water shortage, 2019/2020 dry season harvesting and cropping, solutions to related problems, and relief measures, as well as forecast on rainfall, land and mudslide, etc.

The meeting also approved in principle the plan for water allocation and 2020 wet season harvesting, and enjoined concerned agency to adjust water usage to be in relevance with water budget volume. The plan will be resubmitted to the sub-committee before being forwarded to National Water Resources Board and, later, the cabinet for approval.





The Deputy Prime Minister ordered concerned agencies, i.e., Office of National Water Resource, and local administrations, to promptly provide assistance to the people, especially in the Northeast, who have been troubled by turbid and smelly water condition, and to keep local people informed of what have been done. In entering the ‘new normal’ lifestyle, both public and private sectors have to work together on water management in a bid to seek solutions to all water-related problems and for everyone to be provided with adequate consumption water. – May 18, 2020. (Thaigov.go.th)





