Thailand to set up post- Covid economic and tourism revival center

The government’s economic team proposed setting up a post-Covid economic revival center to find assistance measures for SMEs and tourism-related businesses, said Kobsak Pootrakool, the deputy secretary-general to the Prime Minister.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The proposal was agreed by the Prime Minister at the meeting and legal issues would be considered to set up the new center, he said adding that a working team was appointed to gather related information and to follow up the problems.

Measures to help SMEs are being considered such as extending moratorium and increasing liquidity. It is expected to use the budget of a 400-billion-baht loan fund to do so.

He said initially, the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation may help guarantee SMEs to access the soft loans administered by the Bank of Thailand.

For the tourism sector, it will promote week-day trips and tours to secondary destinations.

All proposals will be discussed more in details with the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) before being forwarded to the economic cabinet.

Kobsak also said that there is concern over securing jobs for about 500,000 new graduates this year and several hundred thousand people may lose their jobs due to the impacts of the pandemic.

The government will find measures to assist them. (TNA)











