Thailand to seek Japanese permission to produce ‘Favipiravir’ antiviral drug

Thailand is seeking to obtain the right to manufacture Favipiravir, used to treat COVID-19, in Thailand.

Deputy Government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) had been instructed to seek Japanese permission to produce Favipiravir in Thailand.

She said the GPO is taking steps to obtain the right to produce of Favipiravir in Thailand. With the patent right, Thailand would be more secure in terms of medical supplies. At the same time, private hospitals would still be able to import the drug. (NNT)
























