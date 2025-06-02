Thailand to reveal vision for landmark entertainment complex on June 4

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government is set to unveil its operational plan for the “Thailand Entertainment Complex” on June 4 during a press conference hosted by the Ministry of Finance. The project is described as a world-class experiential destination intended to generate both economic and cultural value.

The event will begin at 3:00 p.m. in Room 402 of the 150th Anniversary Building at the Ministry of Finance. Deputy Minister of Finance Julapun Amornvivat will deliver the opening address, followed by a detailed presentation from Suksit Srichomkwan, Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, outlining the project’s vision, timeline, and expected outcomes.







Government Spokesperson Jirayu Huangsub stated that the project highlights Thailand’s readiness to undertake large-scale development that supports long-term economic growth. The briefing will also examine how the Entertainment Complex aligns with broader national strategies.

Media representatives may gather at the venue starting from 2:00 p.m. The event will be broadcast live on NBT Connext, Facebook, and YouTube, allowing the public to follow the announcement in real time.

As of June 2, anticipation has grown regarding the scale of the project and its possible impact. The government is encouraging the public and press to engage with the broadcast for a clearer understanding of its direction and objectives. (NNT)

































