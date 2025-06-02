Thailand boosts 30-baht healthcare scheme with record budget to expand services and cut medical costs

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has reaffirmed that its universal 30-baht healthcare scheme will remain in place and continue to expand. The House of Representatives recently approved the Fiscal Year 2026 budget, which includes a record 265.295 billion baht allocation to the National Health Security Office (NHSO), the highest since the scheme’s launch. The move counters recent rumors that the program would be scrapped or face insolvency.







According to Government Spokesperson Jirayu Huangsub, the budget increase highlights the government’s priority to strengthen national healthcare and ensure broad access to medical services. The 30-baht scheme, also known as the “gold card,” guarantees affordable treatment for all Thai citizens, from basic care to specialized services.

The NHSO will use the new budget to improve healthcare delivery through technology, medicine, and prevention. Upcoming efforts include integrating telemedicine, expanding the National Essential Medicines List to include advanced treatments, and launching public health campaigns such as “Healthy Thais, Free from NCDs,” aimed at reducing chronic diseases.



In addition, the NHSO has partnered with the private sector and Japan’s Seiko Instruments to develop locally manufactured dental handpieces. This project is expected to reduce Thailand’s annual import costs, currently around 3 billion baht, support local manufacturing, and enhance the country’s position in the global medical technology sector.

Officials also stressed the importance of increasing domestic production of medical equipment, viewing the strategy as a long-term measure to enhance public health services and reduce healthcare costs for the Thai population. (NNT)

































