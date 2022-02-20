Thailand to remain vigilant amid rising COVID cases

The Prime Minister has ordered provincial authorities to raise public awareness about the increasing rate of new COVID-19 infections amid efforts to contain the spread.

Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed provincial governors and authorities to work with all parties in swiftly raising public awareness about the current situation. He also urged local authorities to provide information, monitor the situation and prepare for potential outbreaks in their respective areas, as the number of new daily cases climbs to 18,000.



Additionally, the premier stressed the importance of maintaining vigilance and preventing illegal workers from entering the kingdom. He has ordered all relevant agencies to inspect communities and businesses for suspicious activities and arrest brokers or businesses associated with transporting or hiring illegal migrants.







The government spokesperson said Gen Prayut also expressed concern over people’s health due to volatile weather in recent days. He has advised members of the public to take precautions in order to avoid contracting influenza or pneumonia, in addition to COVID-19, which could spread more quickly due to the shifting weather conditions.(NNT)































