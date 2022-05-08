Thailand to promote soft power through Netflix

Thailand has announced plans to collaborate with Netflix, the American subscription streaming service, to promote tourism as a soft power tool to stimulate the country’s economy during the post-pandemic recovery period.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said an executive from the American streaming service recently joined a meeting to consider plans to allow the kingdom’s national parks and other natural attractions to be used as locations for Netflix documentaries.



The minister said a team of Netflix executives will soon be in Thailand to further discuss the partnership with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and related officials.

Given Thailand’s 155 national parks and numerous famous tourist attractions, Varawut said Netflix will play a critical role in promoting the country’s tourism. He emphasized the government’s readiness to begin working with Netflix as soon as details about the company’s global content policy in terms of the environment and sustainability are finalized.







Varawut also expressed admiration for the Netflix documentary series “Our Great National Parks,” which is narrated by former US President Barack Obama and features narratives about national parks from around the world.

Following a two-year closure due to the pandemic, the ministry recently reopened Maya Bay, Krabi’s top destination, under new regulations aimed at protecting and preserving this natural wonder.

Maya Bay has implemented measures to limit the number of daily tourists. Visitors to the attraction are asked not to swim in the bay in order to protect the area’s fragile marine ecological system. (NNT)

































