Thailand to promote friendly tourism for Muslim visitors

The Department of Tourism (DoT) seeks to attract Muslim tourists to the country by promoting Thailand as a friendly tourism destination.

The DoT and the private sectors recently held a focus group discussion on Islamic tourism in Phuket province. This was the fourth such discussion, with previous ones held in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Chonburi. DoT’s Tourist Attractions Development Division Director Athuek Phrasenmoon stated that the global tourism industry recognizes Muslim tourists as a fast-growing market with high spending power.







Referring to focus group talks, Athuek said Muslim tourists prefer Muslim-friendly destinations such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Krabi, as well as hotels and restaurants that serve halal food and provide facilities such as prayer rooms. The private sector also suggested promoting tourism activities related to the Muslim calendar, such as offering attractive campaigns after Ramadan, which is considered one of the holiest months of the year for Muslims







According to the MasterCard-CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index 2022, Thailand is the fourth most popular non-Muslim country among Muslim tourists, behind Malaysia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. The kingdom received 11.8 million international visitors in 2022, with over 400,000 of whom traveling from the Middle East, a 65% increase over the same period in 2019. This group’s overall spending also increased by 71% over the previous four years.







With this in mind, the DoT is committed to developing a solid plan to attract more Muslim tourists to the kingdom while ensuring that they feel welcome and comfortable during their stay. Aside from implementing a solid tourism promotion strategy, the department is also working to prepare authorities and personnel working in the hospitality and service industries to understand their culture, behavior, and particular needs. (NNT)



























