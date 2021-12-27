Thailand to play against Indonesia on Dec 29 and Jan 1 for Suzuki Cup

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha congratulates the Thai national football team for reaching the final round of the AFF Suzuki Cup after a 0-0 draw with Vietnam.

Government spokesman ThanakornWangboonkongchana said Gen Prayut congratulated and praised the Thai national football team for their semifinal matches against Vietnam in Singapore. Thailand defeated Vietnam, the defending champion, with a 2-0 score in the first leg of the semifinal on Dec 23. The second leg happened on Dec 26 and resulted in a 0-0 draw. Thailand passed to the final with its total score of 2-0 against Vietnam.







The government spokesman said the prime minister was happy that Thailand reached the final scheduled for Dec 29 when it would meet Indonesia in the first leg. The second leg was set for Jan 1.

The prime minister gave his moral support to the Thai football team and also invited Thai people to make their best wishes for the team in the coming final, Mr. Thanakorn said. (TNA)



























