Thailand to open new border crossing in Sa Kaeo to create more trade volume with Cambodia

Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce has revealed that Thailand has agreed to open a new border crossing to boost trade with Cambodia.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said, following his talks with Cambodia’s Tourism Ministry, that the crossing at the newly constructed Nong Ian-Stung Bot-Ban Friendship Bridge in Sa Kaeo province will be opened early, as Thailand has yet to complete construction of its checkpoint, and goods will be transported through the Nong Ian checkpoint by container only.







He said Cambodia also urged Thailand to cut red tape at border checkpoints so that trade could move faster. Cambodia is Thailand’s 6th largest trading partner in ASEAN and 26th in the world. Thai exports to Cambodia rose 10.8% in the first eight months of 2021, to 141 billion baht.



Meanwhile, Mr. Jurin asked the Cambodian government to help promote about 220 Thai products via Cambodia’s klangthai.com e-commerce platform. He also pledged that Thailand will support Cambodia when it succeeds Brunei as chair of ASEAN in 2022. (NNT)



























