Communities in Bangkok and several provinces along Chao Phraya River alerted for flooding

According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), communities along the Chao Phraya River should brace for flooding from today until next Tuesday. Nine provinces in the central region have also been alerted after the Pasak Jolasid Dam sped up water discharges.







The Meteorological Department has forecast that a monsoon trough would move down to lie across the lower central region and the upper south, causing heavy rains.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said his team is monitoring the situation, particularly in low-lying areas along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok.



He alerted Bangkok communities along the Chao Phraya River, Klong Bangkok Noi, and Klong Mahasawat to prepare for flooding in the coming days.

There are a total of 239 households in 11 communities located outside the embankments in Bang Sue, Dusit, Phra Nakhon, Samphanthawong, Bang Kho Laem, Yannawa, Klong Toey, Bangkok Noi, and Klong San districts.

People are advised to move their belongings to higher ground to avoid damage caused by surging water levels.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the National Water Command, Samroeng Saenphuwong warned people in nine provinces in the central region to prepare for flooding as the Pasak Jolasid Dam speeds up water discharges.







The areas expected to be affected are riverside communities in Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, and Bangkok. (NNT)



























