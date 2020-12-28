Thailand to issue ‘Pink Card’ to illegal migrants to avoid arrests in Covid-19 control efforts

The Ministry of the Interior is to propose that Cabinet issue temporary work permits (Pink Cards) to illegal migrant workers next week, as many are afraid of being arrested, while some were recently left stranded by their employer in Samut Prakan.









Interior Minister General Anupong Paochinda said that many sectors will be involved in the operation especially the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Public Health to allow migrant workers to stay and work in Thailand legally. The procedure has to include COVID-19 testing first for safety. It is expected that the Ministry of Labor, as a host, will collect proposals and procedures from each agency and submit them to the Cabinet next week. Meanwhile, each factory has been instructed to nominate migrant workers who will be registered as a preliminary step, and not to remove migrant workers.





As for prosecution of those involved in the illegal migrant worker smuggling process, Prime Minister and Defense Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha said a special investigative committee has been set up and Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan has been assigned to be responsible for its inquiries. The officials have already conducted an investigation but still did not identify the person behind the movement. (NNT)













