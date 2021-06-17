Thailand to inject employees of 24,000 companies and factories from June 26

Authorities are planning to give COVID-19 vaccines to employees of 24,000 companies, including factory workers, by June 26, to speed up the rate of inoculations in the business sector.

Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said that around 1,000 workers, insured under Section 33 of the Social Security Act, will be inoculated each day at a factory in Nong Chok district in eastern Bangkok.







He said the Industry Ministry has prepared 27 vaccination venues for factory workers, and officials want to give priority to factories which have many employees. Thailand has 3.3 million employees under Section 33, and about 850,000 of them are working in industrial estates.







Meanwhile, Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin said the ministry is cooperating with a network of hospitals, under the Social Security Office in 23 areas, to distribute vaccines to employees of 24,000 companies by June 26. The government expects to distribute vaccines to around 50,000 people per day. (NNT)



















