Thailand to host Vesak Day – a global Buddhist event on May 19-21

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Puangpetch Chunla-ead recently engaged in a meeting with Phra Brahmapundit, president of both the International Council for the Day of Vesak and the International Association of Buddhist Universities, to discuss Thailand’s readiness to host the 2024 Vesak Day, a global Buddhist event scheduled for May 19-21.







The meeting, which tabled plans and coordination between related agencies to prepare for Vesak Day on May 22, coincides with an auspicious year marking His Majesty the King’s 72nd Birthday Anniversary on July 28. Expecting the arrival of religious leaders and Buddhists from 73 countries, the government has pledged full cooperation, including logistical support and funding, to facilitate the event’s success.

Puangpetch stated that both the government and private sectors have been mobilized to collaborate and ensure the efficient organization of the celebration.







Minister Puangpetch expressed the government’s commitment to ensuring the successful organization of Vesak Day celebrations, allowing Thailand to showcase itself as a central hub for Buddhism worldwide. She also invited Buddhist Thais to warmly welcome international guests, participate in religious activities, and apply Buddhist teachings in their daily lives as a way to honor themselves, their families, and the auspicious occasion of His Majesty’s birthday. (NNT)



































