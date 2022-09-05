Thailand to host forums on empowering women under APEC framework

Thailand will host the APEC Women and the Economy Forum (WEF) and High-Level Policy Dialogue on Women and the Economy (HLPDWE) on September 7 to promote women’s empowerment in the digital era.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana, Thailand, as host of APEC 2022, is slated to chair the WEF and the HLPDWE on September 7 at ICONSIAM in Bangkok. The forum aims to advance the post-pandemic economic empowerment of women in the digital era. The Bio-Circular-Green-Economy Model (BCG) will also be implemented to promote balanced and inclusive growth. Talks will emphasize implementations and efforts under the “La Serena Roadmap for Women and Inclusive Growth,” as well as networking among Thai women BCG entrepreneurs in APEC member economies to promote their opportunities at the regional level.

The deputy government spokesperson encouraged Thai women and women’s associations to participate in hosting the event in order to promote female economic empowerment that is environmentally friendly, reduces inequality and poverty, and improves quality of life.(NNT)

































